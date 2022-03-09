WPTS’ Annual Radio Ride!!

Sign up Here!!! http://https://forms.gle/yg7CyeQgcX5rYAsL8

WPTS Radio Ride

Official Contest Rules

Created 3/8/2022

1. All participants must sign a waiver before beginning the WPTS Radio Ride (“event”).

2. All participants will begin the event at the same time, 11:00am on March 26, 2022 (“date of event”).

3. Registration for the event will be held online and, from 10:30am – 11:00am on the date of event, on the side lawn of the William Pitt Union, 3959 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

4. Participants must compete in teams of 2-4 people. Individual registrants will be combined into teams by event organizers.

5. At the start of the event, teams will receive a list of stops to visit. Points are awarded for visiting each stop between 11:00 noon and 1:30pm on the date of event.

6. Five hyper stops will be announced on WPTS Radio during the event. From the time of the announcement, teams will have 15 minutes to visit hyper stops to earn bonus points.

7. Teams must reach the designated end point by 2:00pm on the date of event to qualify for prizes.

8. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, based on the number of points accumulated by each team. The team with the most points will be given their choice of prizes, followed by the team with the second-most points, and so on until all prizes are claimed or the top three teams have chosen.

9. If two teams have the same number of points, the team which arrived at the designated end point first will be awarded the earlier choice of prize.

10. All unclaimed prizes become property of WPTS Radio.

11. All prizes are accepted “as is” WPTS offers no real or implied warranty as to the quality, workmanship, value, etc. of prizes.

12. Winners of certain prizes must fulfill eligibility requirements in order to receive prize.

13. Winners of certain prizes must fill out a W-9 in order to receive prize.

14. Members of WPTS Radio may participate in event. However, no one who has been a member of WPTS Radio since September 2021 shall be eligible to win prizes.

15. Should any disputes arise regarding the execution of the event, or in the interpretation of these rules, the judgement of WPTS Radio Management is final.

16. Rules are subject to change without prior notification by WPTS Radio Management.