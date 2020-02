Brittney Chantele has been around as a solo artists since her debut album in 2016. Releasing her third album on February 17th, 2020, she will be having a album release show on February 22nd at Thunderbird Music Hall. The hip hop album focuses on Chantele’s Military experience. WPTS Radio is very excited to be working with Roxian Live on promoting this show. Be sure to buy tickets at the following Link or enter out ticket giveaway linkedĀ below!

