WPTS’ Favorite Albums Of 2018 (or at least the first half of it)

Can you believe were already 6 months into 2018! The past months have given us some great music from newcomers and veterans alike. Here are some of our staffers favorites so far this year.

Sidney Gish – No Dogs Allowed



Hot Mulligan – Pilot



Wye Oak – The Louder I Call The Faster It Runs



Cities Aviv – Raised for a Better View



Lucy Dacus – Historian



Caroline Rose – Loner



Pusha-T – DAYTONA



Parquet Courts – WIDE AWAKE!



Beach House – Seven (7)



Lithics – Mating Surfaces



Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog



Merce Lemon – Girls Who Jump In



You can stay tuned into WPTS Pittsburgh and WPTSRadio.org to see what the next six months in music have in store for us. Hopefully the next six are as good as the first six!