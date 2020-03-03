WPTS Ticket Giveaway for Of Montreal 3/7

After releasing their newest record, UR FUN, Of Montreal set out on a large-scale US tour. On March 7th, they’re bringing their freshly crafted ’80s-esque bubblegum production and blissful vocal melodies to Mr Smalls Theatre in Millvale PA. With 23 years in the music industry under their belt, they developed into a fantastic live act. It’s their first show in Pittsburgh for over two years! So if you want to see them nows the chance. For more information on Of Montreal, check out their website. To enter our giveaway, either click this link or follow the giveaway instructions below!

