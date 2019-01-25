WPTS Milo Giveaway at Spirit lounge, Feburary 23rd

KNOCK KNOCK! who’s there? BOO! boo who? OH NO DONT CRY, MILO IS COMING TO PITTSBURGH!!! what, seriously?! i am so excited! YOU READY FOR THE REALLY GOOD NEWS? wait no i don’t think i am… THERE I- seriously i can’t take this much good news THERE IS GOIN- stop i really can’t handle this THERE IS GOING TO BE A GIVEAWAY FOR FREE TICKETS! i’m really gonna need a eulogy cuz im dead that’s such good news.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Milo is coming to Pittsburgh on the February 23rd and you could be one of the lucky winners in a giveaway for free tickets. Save the date because this going to be a good one! Enter below and be sure to tell all your friends!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

