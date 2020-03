WPTS Radio is stoked to be presenting Against Me! when they stop into Pittsburgh, PA. The concert is on 3/18 at Mr. Smalls Theatre and will be opened by Stef Chura!! Check out Against Me! on there website ->https://www.againstme.net/<- and… be sure to get to gig. We are running a flash giveaway for tickets to the show so be sure to enter that linked below and get your tickets online

