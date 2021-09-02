WPTS Presents Alex G at Mr. Smalls Theatre! Giveaway!!

Join us on Monday, September 20th, as WPTS and Opus One presents Alex G at Mr. Smalls Theatre! Alex G is a station favorite and a staple in many on-air shows since his debut in 2010. His unique twist on indie-folk music is always evolving, as seen in his most recent work, House of Sugar, released in 2019. He returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019 and will be joined by Snarls, a group out of Ohio fresh off of their debut album Burst, released in 2020. Lucky for you WPTS is giving away tickets to four lucky winners! Check out the link below to enter the giveaway!

http://www.rafflecopter.com/rafl/display/2595128d82/?