WPTS Presents Back to School – 09/6

Whether you bummed or excited for the upcoming school year, come and enjoy some sweet Pittsburgh artists at Back to School 2019. WPTS Radio is super excited to be working with Opus One on promoting a show that features some of Pittsburgh’s hottest artists. In the lineup, we have Brittney Chantele, Water Trash, Isaiah Small, Jack Swing and DJ Aunt Buck (Steph from The Lopez). The show starts at 8 pm and it’s not gonna be one to miss. Add a ticket to your back to the school shopping list by following by clicking this Link, or enter our giveaway for the chance to a pair for free. Hope to see you all at the gig!

a Rafflecopter giveaway



