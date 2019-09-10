WPTS presents Frankie Cosmos 9/26

Frankie Cosmos is stopping in Pittsburgh on their Close It Quietly tour and guess who is Co-presenting them? Yep, your favorite college radio station, WPTS. The new album is the perfect mix of mid-twenties angst and sweet dreamy ballads. The synth notes and drifty guitar will put you in the perfect mood to listen to singer-songwriter Greta’s Kline’s wishful lullabies. The show is 21+ so adult swim only. Sing along with Greta and the rest of the band on September 26th at Spirit Hall. If you would like to buy tickets to the show use the following Link and then for a chance to win a free pair of tickets enter our ticket giveaway linked below!

