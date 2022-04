WPTS is excited to present Fuzz at Mr. Smalls Theater on April 16th! Living up to their name their fuzzy and psychedelic music will fill up the whole room. After a few years since their last tour, Fuzz has been playing shows for the past year and now will be arriving here in Pittsburgh! Enter for your chance to win your own tickets!

http://www.rafflecopter.com/rafl/display/2595128d91/?