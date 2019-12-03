WPTS presents Horse Jumper of Love 12/12

Massachusetts slowcore outfit Horse Jumper of Love is coming to the Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Theatre on December 12th! Combining the atmospheric sound pioneered by slowcore bands of the ’90s with their own contemporary rock style, Horse Jumper of Love makes tracks that’ll keep you thinkin’ and swayin’ back and forth all night. For more information about the band, as well to hear their 2019 album So Divine and past projects, check out their bandcamp. Alongside Pittsburgh local stars Merce Lemon and Rchrd Prkr, Horse Jumper of Love are sure to fill the Funhouse with a beautifully slow and emotional mood, perfect for the last month of the decade. You can buy tickets here or enter our giveaway to win a free pair!

