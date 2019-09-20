WPTS presents Huun Huur Tu – 10.20.2019

Mongolian band, Huun Huur Tu, is coming to First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh. The band specializes in Tuvan Throat singing in which the artists hit both an undertone and layer on an overtone on top. The show is gonna be on the 10th of October and will feature some great international music! The band has been around since 1992 and has garnered an international audience for their balance of old traditional style of music and their continuation to evolve. If you’re interested in the show to click on the following Link. Also, be sure to enter our giveaway linked below! We will be giving away a set of tickets to the show. It’s sure to be a very cool show and we hope to see you all there! Be sure to stay hi to WPTS Radio while you are there!

