WPTS presents Palehound 10/26

WPTS is super excited to be presenting Palehound when they come to Pittsburgh! The show is on November 13th at Club Cafe. Palehound is a three-piece indie-rock outfit laden with technique-heavy guitar and bass lines accompanied by softly-sang lead vocals and solid drum beats. Just released a new, highly rated, album over the summer so bound to be playing some cool new tracks! If you want to learn more about the artist, check out their website at https://www.palehound.com/. You can buy tickets at the following link or enter our giveaway below. Hope to see yinz at the show!

