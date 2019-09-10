WPTS presents Slaughter Beach, Dog 9/19

Who let the dogs out? WPTS did. Slaughter Beach, Dog to be exact. Modern Baseball’s Jake Ewald’s side project explores grief and recovery in their new album Safe and Also No Fear.

One of the stations favorite Indie folk artists, WPTS is ecstatic to be Co-presenting Slaughter Beach, Dog when they are coming to Pittsburgh this fall. The show will be at Spirit on September 19th so get ready to cry your heart out with the tallest band this side of the Mississippi. To buy tickets click the following Link or enter our ticket giveaway that is linked below! hope to see you all at the show!

