WPTS presents Strange Ranger 07/19

“Strange Ranger has created an incredible album that ventures into the sounds of emo, pop-punk, dream pop, and at times post rock.” – Dylan Falk in his article posted to the WPTS website(link here)

Coming to Pittsburgh on the 19th of September, Strange ranger is no Stranger to the Indie rock scene. Based in the Phillie Area, Strange Ranger just released a new album that and you aren’t gonna want to miss the chance to see them live. They will be performing at The Fun House here in Pittsburgh and WPTS Radio couldn’t be more excited to promote the show. Stop in for an apocalyptic performance, you can buy tickets to the show at the following link and for the chance to see the show for free enter our giveaway linked below. Hope to see yinz there!

