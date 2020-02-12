WPTS presents Water Trash 2/21

Water Trash are dropping their third album! A long-standing name in the Pittsburgh DIY scene, Water Trash are celebrating the release of Pleasure Palace on February 21st at Mr. Small’s Theatre! With years of shows and songwriting under their belts, they are sure to shake the walls of Mr. Smalls with brand new tracks. To listen to their past discography, check out their bandcamp. Water Trash, alongside other PGH’ers–Daisy Chain and Flower Crown–and West Virginia locals Tony From Bowling, will fill your Friday night with the heart and spirit that the Pittsburgh scene is all about. Enter the giveaway here or through the link below to win free tickets to the show, and come out to Mr. Smalls on February 21st to support a great local band’s newest project!

