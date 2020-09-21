WPTS Radio Day: Throwing it back to the Best of the Decade in Pitt Sports

As we celebrate 92.1 Day with an eight hour content lineup celebrating the best of College Radio of the past, let’s look back one more time at the best of the decade.

The past decade has been one of extreme ups and down for Pitt Sports, particularly it’s two largest programs in Football and Men’s Basketball. This past winter, WPTS Sports Staffers reflected on the star players who made it so, ranking the Top Ten Football and Basketball players of the 2010’s as well as the Top Ten Pro Panthers.

Listen to “WPTS Sports Top 10 of the 2010’s” on Spreaker.