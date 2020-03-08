WPTS Radio Presents Indigo De Souza 3/20

Yinzers, WPTS Radio is crazy excited to be bringing in touring artist, Indigo De Souza. After her performance in early 2019, Audiotree Live described the 22 year old as a, “punky indie pop songwriter whose eloquent, passionate persona sits at the forefront of her snarky tunes. She transfixes you with unabashed, meaningful stories put to effortlessly catchy hooks and explosive instrumentation.” They also just opened for Beach Bunny on their latest tour. Come vibe with us to their sweet tunes in the WPU assembly room on March 20th, 2020. The event will have doors at 7:30 and music at 8:00. Also playing will be two of Pittsburgh’s finest, The Childlike Empress and Drauve. Be sure to check out all the artists on Spotify, we are stoked for this event. The tickets are $5 if you buy them online or at the WPU ticket office and are $7 if you buy them at the door. The link to online tickets is linked right here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wpts-radio-presents-indigo-de-souza-with-drauve-the-childlike-empress-tickets-98046578957. We hope to see yinz at the show!