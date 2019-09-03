WPTS Radio Presents Strfkr w/ Das Kope 9/18

Get your dance shoes on and get ready to enjoy the positive vibrations of Strfkr when they come to Pittsburgh this fall. With music perfectly fitting for a live experience, their latest album “Being alone, Going nowhere” may appear to be bleak, however it is a beautiful practice in being content in the moment. Come out, dance to the music and don’t be shocked if you find an astronaut surfing the crowd. Make sure you buy yourself some tickets at the following Link or for the chance to get a pair for free, make sure you enter our giveaway linked below.

