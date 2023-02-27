Join us for WPTS’ annual radio ride, an alleycat race around Pittsburgh on March 25th! A team consists of 2-4 people. The fee to register is $10, and all fees will be donated to Variety Children’s Charity.

Win some amazing prizes, including 4 GA tickets to Dreamville Music Festival, tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival, 2 tickets to Father John Misty, and so much more! Don’t miss out on the best radio event of the year!

Register here: WPTS Radio Ride Registration

For questions or concerns, reach out to stationmanager@wptsradio.org