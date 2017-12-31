WPTS Radio’s Top 40 Albums of 2017

2017 is all but over, so now it is finally time for us to reflect on all the music we’ve discovered and loved this year. Without further ado, here are the top 40 albums of 2017 from all of us here at WPTS Radio. The rankings were determined by aggregating the opinions of many of our staffers, each of whom listed at least ten of their favorite albums that came out in the last twelve months. Each album on the list is accompanied by a brief piece written by one of our staffers, detailing why it stood out to them amongst the countless other great releases of the year. We hope that you’ll join us in looking back at many of the best musical moments of 2017, perhaps discovering some albums that you might have overlooked, and take the time to truly appreciate what a year it has been!

– Ryan Hartman, Music Director

40. Big K. R. I. T. – 4eva is a Mighty Long Time

39. Tulalah – The Question

38. The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

37. Hundred Waters – Communicating

36. Perfume Genius – No Shape

35. Natalie Hemby – Puxico

34. Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound

33. Chicano Batman – Freedom is Free

32. Cherry Glazerr – Apocalipstick

31. Big Thief – Capacity

30. Hurray For the Riff Raff – The Navigator

29. Surf Curse – Nothing Yet

28. Adult Mom – Soft Spots

27. Jaden Smith – SYRE

26. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

25. Jack Stauber – Pop Food

24. Thundercat – Drunk

23. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Flying Microtonal Banana

22. Open Mike Eagle – Brick Body Kids Still Daydream

21. Oh Sees – Orc

20. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

19. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

18. Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory

17. Amy O – Elastic

16. Radiator Hospital – Play The Songs You Like

15. METZ – Strange Peace

14. Mount Eerie – A Crow Looked at Me

13. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up

12. Jay Som – Everybody Works

11. Run The Jewels – Run the Jewels 3

10. Crumb – Locket

9. Priests – Nothing Feels Natural

8. (Sandy) Alex G – Rocket

7. SZA – CTRL

6. King Krule – The Ooz

5. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

4. Alvvays – Antisocialites

3. Lorde – Melodrama

2. BROCKHAMPTON – Saturation II

1. Tyler the Creator – Flower Boy