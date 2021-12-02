OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

12/10/21

1. To enter WPTS Rest and Relaxation Giveaway (“giveaway”), comment on a delegated Instagram post accessible on the WPTS Radio Instagram account. The comment must include tagging 2 friends and commenting how the participant “rests and relaxes” during Finals Week.

2. Instagram post will be posted on the WPTS Radio Instagram account from approximately 11am EST on Friday, December 10th until 5pm EST on Tuesday, December 14th.

3. Entries will be accepted from 11am EST on Friday, December 10th until 5pm EST on Tuesday, December 14th.

4. Winners will be randomly selected.

5. Winners will be announced at 12noon EDT on Wednesday, December 15th via Instagram story on the WPTS Radio Instagram account.

6. Prizes shall be awarded as follows:

A. Three prizes will be awarded

B. Each prize will consist of a “WPTS Self-Care Bundle” valued at $20, containing phone wallet, a t shirt, a sticker, and a mug

7. WPTS reserves the right to substitute prizes listed above due to supply issues or other factors.

8. Winners will be contacted via Instagram direct message. After being contacted, they have 24 hours to claim prize. If they do not claim prize in that time frame, they may forfeit prize and a new winner may be chosen.

9. Maximum of one entry per person.

10. Winner must be a resident of the 50 United States and over 18 years of age.

11. Winner may be required to provide a valid form of ID to WPTS to claim prize.

12. All unclaimed prizes will become property of WPTS.

13. WPTS staff members and affiliates are not eligible to participate. WPTS alumni who have not been members of WPTS since May 1, 2020 may participate.

14. All prizes are accepted “as is.” WPTS offers no real or implied warranty as to the quality, workmanship, value, etc. of prizes.

15. Participants agree to hold harmless WPTS, the University of Pittsburgh, its trustees, officers, agents, and employees against any and all claims, demands, liabilities, expenses, losses or damages arising from participation in the WPTS Rest and Relaxation Giveaway and/or the claiming and use of prizes won.

16. All disputes arising from the WPTS Rest and Relaxation Giveaway will be referred to WPTS management. All decisions made by WPTS management are final.

17. WPTS reserves the right to change contest rules at any time without notification.