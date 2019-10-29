WPTS presents Rising Appalachia 11/16

Rising Appalachia is coming right here to Pittsburgh on November 16th at Mr. Smalls Theatre! The musical group, led by multi-instrumentalist sisters Leah and Chloe Smith, fuses their home-grown sound of Appalachian folk with a variety of world-beat rhythms. For more information about there music be sure to check out their website at https://www.risingappalachia.com/. These folky beats will beat with your heart and your not gonna wanna miss it. You can buy tickets at the following link or for the chance to win tickets for free you can enter our giveaway. Hope to see yinz at the show.

