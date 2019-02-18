WPTS Set It Off Giveaway at Mr. Smalls Theatre, March 2nd

Mom: I don’t have anything to do on March 2nd.

WPTS: Fear not mom, we have the perfect thing for you.

Mom: What? What are yo-

WPTS[screaming]: WERE EXCITED, THAT WHAT WE ARE

Mom: I’m sold

WPTS: WELL JUST READ THE BOTTOM OF THIS POST FOR THE INFORMATION. ITS GONNA BE AN AWESOME CONCERT FOR SET IT OFF AND YOU WON’T WANNA MISS IT.

Mom: Shoot, what if it sells out or I don’t have enough money because I spent it all on snacks.

WPTS: We’re giving some of our friends some free tickets, enter the rafflecopter asap and you will have a chance to win tickets.

Mom: Dam, I love you WPTS

WPTS: I love you, mom.

Both WPTS and Mom are urging you to get to the gig of Set It Off. It’s on March 2nd at Mr. Smalls Theatre. Were giving away to our favorite individuals the chance to win tickets for free. Enter the rafflecopter below and be sure to get some tickets before it’s too late.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

