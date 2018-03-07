WPTS Spring Break Series – Firsts

By Stevie Priller

Hey y’all! Today for WPTS’ Spring Break Series, we asked some of our staffers about their first album purchases and first concert experiences, and if they have any regrets about these choices!

The first interviewee was Calder, co-host of our Tuesday night punk show, Electric Bananarama. He told us the first album he ever bought with his own money was an Anti-Flag CD, saying “I was pretty stoked because I thought they were really punk and badass.” He went on to say that he stands by that decision as“it was bands like Anti-Flag that helped get [him] into punk.” As for first concerts, his was Madison noise rock band The United Sons of Toil, at a DIY art space called the Project Lodge. “I was like 12 or something and I went with my dad. Honestly, I feel pretty good about that as a first concert.” Want to check out his show? You can check out an Electric Bananarama playlist here, or listen to WPTS on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 pm EST.

Up next, we talked to Mike Hamby, one-half of WPTS show The Heartland. His first album was one that “really put [him] on to country and classic rock,” Johnny Cash’s greatest hits. He says “obviously, now, I listen to some of his other music, [but] I loved that album and I still do.” Tim McGraw was his first concert, a choice he’s content with, but adds that if he was forced to choose differently he would have attended a Zac Brown Band show just to see them live again. If you’re into country music, be sure to check out The Heartland playlists Here, or tune in to WPTS for Hamby Day, Thursdays 2 to 5 pm.

Sam Taylor, host of Square 1 on WPTS, shares this story when asked about his first concert:

“My first concert was a Thomas Dolby show at the World Cafe Live with my dad. I’m kinda content with that as my first concert because it was easy going and pleasant: we were sitting down, Thomas Dolby was sharing stories from his childhood and young adult life, and my dad and I sat across from this old guy named Willard who kept telling me I was going to grow up to be a rockstar.”

The first album he bought was Four by Blues Traveler, which he got on CD for $3.99 at a local record store. Looking back, he’s decided that “the singles that got radio time are still super sweet,” adding “I’m content with having made that decision at the time, but there are so many better albums out there.” To hear what he’s into now, check out his Square One playlists, and if you like what you hear, listen to WPTS on Saturday mornings from 8 to 10.

Other first concerts our staffers went to include Passion Pit, Maroon 5, The Shins, Pierce the Veil, J Cole, Weird Al, and the Foo Fighters. First albums include: Dookie by Green Day (which Emma listened to on a Hello Kitty CD player with her sister); Rubber Soul by the Beatles, (which Margie stole from her brother); and an Aly & AJ album, which Elyssa is quite embarrassed about.

You can tune in from 8 to 10 PM on Tuesdays to hear Stevie host Double Trouble on WPTS Radio. This feature was edited by Dustin Butoryak of the WPTS Editorial Board.