WPTS Ticket Giveaway for Ferdinand the Bull on 2/8

Pennsylvania-based singer/songwriter Nick Snyder and multi-instrumentalist Bryce Rabideau came together in 2013 to form Ferdinand the Bull, and have since become a solidified name in the Midwestern folk scene. Now they’re coming to Pittsburgh on February 8th at Thunderbird Cafe! Evolving into a four-piece, they bring together honest songwriting with complex musical arrangement and a driving rhythm section. We are super excited to be working with Roxian Live so make sure to enter the giveaway below to win two tickets to their show alongside Stone Throwers and Working Breed. Check it out if you like the smooth sounds of folk music!face

