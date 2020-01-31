WPTS Ticket Giveaway for Spish 2/15

Eclectic Pittsburgh-based avant-indie group SPISH is hosting their third annual multimedia art event “Love Dungeon III: Heaven & Hell” at Thunderbird Music Hall! Featuring various musicians–SPISH, String Machine, Ky Vöss, TASTE– alongside local experimental artist to bring an event meant “to explore your wildest fantasies in this one-night-only evening of interactive intimacy.” Regarded as one of Pittsburgh’s most unique and innovative musical acts, this event will be their no-holds-barred exploration into how various artistic mediums fit their theme Heaven & Hell in their third installment of the Love Dungeon. We are excited to be working with Roxian Live to make a giveaway to win two tickets to see the crafted experience SPISH has designed for the people of Pittsburgh. Keep in mind, the event is 21+!

