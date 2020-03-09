WPTS Ticket Giveaway for The Districts 3/14

Coming to Pittsburgh this March is the longstanding Pennsylvania Indie Rock band, The Districts. Releasing new music since there debut in 2009, the band is touring for their newest album set to release, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere. After touring their last album of 2017 for over 200 shows, The Districts are back with some new tunes, so be sure to get to the gig at Mr. Smalls Theater. You can enter our ticket giveaway linked below or get some tickets at the following Link!

