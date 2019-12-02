WPTS Ticket Giveaway for Turnover w/ Men I Trust, Renata Zeiguer 12/9

WPTS Radio is stoked to be holding a ticket giveaway to the Turnover/ Men I Trust concert this coming Monday, 12/9. Turnover’s latest album is sure to have you on your feet and vibing. You can listen to their full album on Spotify. Playing with artists Men I Trust and Renata Zeigue, this show is not one you should miss. To get your tickets online you can click the following link or enter our ticket giveaway linked below to win a free pair of tickets to the show. Hope to see yinz at the gig.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

