WPTS’s Top 50 Albums of 2018

As End of the year list season comes to a close, it’s time for WPTS’s 50 favorite albums. 2018 was a really exciting year for music, with a number of great releases across a number of styles. So, without further ado, here are WPTS’s highlights:

Caroline Rose – Loner

Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs

Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar

Rivers of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name

Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

OH SEES – Smote Reverser

Brockhampton – iridescent

Guerilla Toss – Twisted Crystal

Liz Cooper and the Stampede – Window Flowers

Homesafe – One

Sonder Bombs – Modern Female Rockstar

Punch Brothers – All Ashore

Rejjie Snow – Dear Annie

Water Trash – No Dice

Mom Jeans – Puppy Love

Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt

Mid-Air Thief – Crumbling

Boy Pablo – Soy Pablo

Yves Tumor – Safe In The Hands of Love

Tierra Whack – Whack World

Car Seat Headrest – Twin Fantasy (Face to Face)

Treble NLS – Reine: Story of an American Reject

Playboi Carti – Die Lit

Save Face – Merci

Mourn – Sorpresa Familia

Denzel Curry – TA1300

Let’s Eat Grandma – I’m All Ears

– Nick Jacobyansky

Kero Kero Bonito – Time ‘n’ Place

boygenius – boygenius

Saba – CARE FOR ME

Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel

Gobbinjr – Ocala Wick

– Elyssa Pollio

Snail Mail – Lush

– Daniel Tobin

Kali Uchis – Isolation

Merce Lemon – Girls Who Jump In

Lucy Dacus – Historian

– Elyssa Pollio

Soccer Mommy – Clean

Pusha T – Daytona

Sidney Gish – No Dogs Allowed

Current Joys – A Different Age

Jack Stauber – HiLo

JID – DiCaprio 2

Blood Orange – Negro Swan

Lala Lala – The Lamb

JPEGMAFIA – Veteran

Parquet Courts – Wide Awake!

Beach House – 7

Mac Miller – Swimming

Mitski – Be The Cowboy

Noname – Room 25

