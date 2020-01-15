“You Miss 100% of the Shots You Don’t Take. – Wayne Gretzky” – Michael Scott: NHL Power Rankings Week 15



1. Girl Ray Girl (Moshi Moshi)

2. Alta Reasons (Soothsayer)

3. Ghost Orchard Bunny (Orchid Tapes)

4. Hxxs Year Of The Witch (Captured Tracks)

5. Vireo Leaf Heap (Self-Released)

6. Short Fictions Fates Worse Than Death (Self-Released)

7. Emily Yacina Remember The Silver (Self-Released)

8. String Machine Death Of The Neon (Know Hope)

9. The Good Ones Rwanda, You Should Be Loved (Anti-)

10. Bonnie Prince Billy I Made A Place (Drag City)