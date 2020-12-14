Yung Gravy Stirs the Pot

By Jaqcui Sieber

Our very own Jacqui Sieber recently had the opportunity to pick the brain of meme rapper extraordinaire Yung Gravy via zoom. The goofy Gravy had a lot, and a little, to say about a lot and a little. Transcript below.

Jacqui Sieber, Outreach ASM – Hello Mr. Gravy, my name is Jacqui and I’m from Pittsburgh, hope you’re doing well.

Mr. Yung Gravy, meme rapper – Hello

Jacqui – hi *laughs* so at our radio station we were really excited to get this invitation to interview you and some of our staffers had a few questions. So here we go, you talk about having a “gravy train” in a lot of your tracks, do you have a gravy boat as well?

Y. Gravy – uuuuh you know that’s uh gravy train is a term that describes the fans ya know? That’s like the team, that’s the gravy train. Gravy boat you know like I’ve used, I’ve used that. I do I do I do have a few gravy boats, physically. But uuuum ya know if I had to describe something as the gravy boat ya know, when we did a tour what was it? Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii we called that the gravy boat tour, so I guess when I’m *gestures across seas* ya know across the seas maybe that’s the gravy boat, that’s the best I could – .

Jacqui – Yeah trains can’t go in water *yet*

Yung Gravy – yeah yeah the Europeans *mumbles about transportation* the gravy boat

Jacqui – well thank you thank you Mr. Gravy, the second question that we had was if you could delete a day from existence –

Yung Gravy – *mutters under breath about craving lasagna* Monday

Jacqui – what wo- oh oh up, a classic, classic choice, can you explain why Monday?

Yung Gravy – well Sunday, no no Sundays not that bad. Um, *sighs* Monday is just like, for me especially, you know you got your weekend its like managers, lawyers, everyones off doing their own thing ya know and my phone’s just kinda on chill mode and I can just sit here. Then Monday comes and people wake up on the West Coast and you start getting the texts and the calls and um ya know then the East coast start getting active, the New Yorkers hitting me up and then by the time I wake up it’s my phone it’s soaked.

Jacqui– Yeah New Yorkers can be overwhelming

Yung Gravy – yeah yeah *mumbles something about how he’s walking here*

Jacqui – no yeah yeah, awesome, so then the last question: Someone told me this, someone really just wanted to ask you this, but why do you hate the moon?

*long pause, long enough for beef to start between the moon and Mr. Gravy*

Yung Gravy – *taken aback, astonished* Why do I Hate the moon??!?!!

Jacqui – yeah someone asked that, is this true?

Yung Gravy – *laughs, symbolically squashing the nascent beef* I don’t I don’t think I really know – I’m curious where that *stroking chin* did I say that? I think I mighta said something –

Jacqui – It musta been old gravy, I don’t know if it was –

Yung Gravy – It musta been something yeah, maybe a different gravy? Wavy Gravy, I don’t know the moon – I – I – I personally don’t have a problem with the moon. I haven’t yet had any issues with the moon so *nods with celestial respect*

Jacqui– Good to hear.

Yung Gravy – so uh let em know it’s all good on the moon *mumbles nervously* front

Jacqui– perfect I’ll report that back thank you so much on behalf of WPTS Radio

Yung Gravy – *distantly looking into space* thank you

Yung Gravy plans on continuing to blur the line between man and meme, and we look forward to whatever antics he gets into next. Listen to some retro Gravy below.

Edited by Olivia Ivatts and Nick Jacobyansky